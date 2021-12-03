Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Major Shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. Acquires 10,000 Shares

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gold Street Capital Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 9,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,850.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 20,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Gold Street Capital Corp. bought 10,400 shares of Elys Game Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $36,192.00.

NASDAQ:ELYS opened at $3.55 on Friday. Elys Game Technology, Corp. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $82.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.53.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 28.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ELYS shares. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Elys Game Technology by 460.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the third quarter worth $217,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter worth $92,000. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

