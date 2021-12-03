Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Position Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 53.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 76.8% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 86.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after purchasing an additional 47,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 302.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,713.24.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,171.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,413.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,306.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a PE ratio of 237.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

