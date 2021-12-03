Asset Dedication LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 121.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP opened at $105.83 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.64 and a 12-month high of $107.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.14.

