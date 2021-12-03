iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Cut by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $114.61 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.