Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,382 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 935.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 385,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,093,000 after acquiring an additional 432,129 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 169.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 604,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,587,000 after acquiring an additional 380,265 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,510,000 after acquiring an additional 311,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $161.38 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. Truist started coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities began coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.