Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 150,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in VICI Properties by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 41,355 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in VICI Properties by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 34.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 12.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 108,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,980 shares of company stock valued at $485,067. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.46.

Shares of VICI opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.