Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,100 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 262,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 27.2% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $335,595,000 after purchasing an additional 119,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 38.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $172.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total transaction of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $143.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.50. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.62 and a 52 week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.