Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,591 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,854,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,422 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 70,433 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,545,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,374 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

NEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

NEP stock opened at $85.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.38. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $60.80 and a one year high of $88.80.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 29.70% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a $0.685 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

