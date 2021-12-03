VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,172,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after buying an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 120,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 87,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOAT opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.13. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $78.43.

