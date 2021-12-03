VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stock Position Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after purchasing an additional 272,886 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 146,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,777,000 after purchasing an additional 87,453 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $73.66 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.