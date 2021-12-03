Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $98.05 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 24,189 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $98,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Apple by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 58,672 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 53,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 50,268 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 10,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.02.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.10 and its 200 day moving average is $144.07. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.