Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 7,821 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its position in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 20.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN opened at $19.87 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 11.01%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

