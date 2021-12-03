Raymond James Trust N.A. Decreases Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,284 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,748 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.59.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

