Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,324,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,958,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 8.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 24,500 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

