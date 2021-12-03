Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after buying an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after purchasing an additional 164,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,356 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,621,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,098 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GPC opened at $129.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $139.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

