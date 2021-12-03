Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,975 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,284 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,748 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 60,389 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,232 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,955 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.59.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.23 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In other news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

