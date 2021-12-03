Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 269.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after purchasing an additional 579,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 38.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after buying an additional 81,252 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ECPG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $59.10 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.21 and a 52 week high of $60.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $412.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

