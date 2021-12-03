Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director John Eber Sells 15,000 Shares

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $144,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.56. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 896.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 160,979 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 293,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

