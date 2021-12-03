Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.19. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $49.37 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $36.71 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.