The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Short Interest Down 24.2% in November

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 302,700 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the October 31st total of 399,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSE:NTB opened at $37.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $29.99 and a 1-year high of $41.36.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 53.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,371,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,215,000 after acquiring an additional 264,862 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,326,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,466,000 after acquiring an additional 134,784 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,699,000 after acquiring an additional 12,370 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,209,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,355,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

