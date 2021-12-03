BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 57.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.6% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 118,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BJ. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

In other news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock worth $658,629 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $64.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.76. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.17.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

