The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $176.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $183.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $177.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.39.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.00.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.