Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Teradyne by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $150.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.53 and a 200-day moving average of $126.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $158.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.53%.

TER has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.40.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.