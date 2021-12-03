Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

WBA stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

