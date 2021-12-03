Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. XR Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2,902.0% in the 3rd quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 193,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 63,603 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $807,084.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,697,294.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

NTNX stock opened at $32.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.63. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

