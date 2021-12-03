Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1,790.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,915 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 678,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 646,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65,058 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 974,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 160,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,256,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,666,000 after acquiring an additional 378,175 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

