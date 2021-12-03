The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Short Interest Down 24.0% in November

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the October 31st total of 2,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 667,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 9,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $213,011.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,221,848 shares of company stock worth $240,180,484.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,377,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,910,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24,097.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,933 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,271,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 611,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NAPA shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

NAPA stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.01.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. Research analysts predict that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

