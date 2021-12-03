Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Drops By 26.5%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 11,990,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $22.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.66. Discovery has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 170.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 132.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 507.5% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 23.7% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

