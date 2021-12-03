Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tilly’s, Inc. is a specialty retailer in the action sports industry selling clothing, shoes and accessories. The Company distributes t-shirts, sweatshirts, jackets, shorts, pants, jeans, sweaters, swimwear, shoes and accessories for men, women and kids through its website. It sells denim apparel and cologne for guys, boys and juniors and apparel, footwear and accessories for juniors and girls under RSQ, Full Tilt, Blue Crown and Infamous brand names. Tilly’s, Inc. is based in Irvine, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.93 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02. The company has a market cap of $446.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s in the third quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the second quarter valued at $87,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

