BBGI Global Infrastructure (LON:BBGI) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $173.12

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 173.12 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 174.40 ($2.28). BBGI Global Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.27), with a volume of 593,676 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 173.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 173.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.15.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:BBGI)

BBGI SICAV SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in Â’availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.