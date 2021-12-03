Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $247.81

Shares of Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 247.81 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 242.50 ($3.17). Witan Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 246 ($3.21), with a volume of 942,311 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 247.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.78. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 3.56.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 1.36 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.54%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.08%.

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.