Alliance Trust (LON:ATST) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,032.94

Alliance Trust PLC (LON:ATST) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,032.94 ($13.50) and traded as high as GBX 1,036 ($13.54). Alliance Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,028 ($13.43), with a volume of 248,663 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a PE ratio of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,032.70 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,009.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a GBX 5.83 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Alliance Trust’s previous dividend of $3.70. Alliance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other Alliance Trust news, insider Christopher Samuel purchased 55 shares of Alliance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 985 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £541.75 ($707.80).

About Alliance Trust (LON:ATST)

Alliance Trust PLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail investors and institutional investors. It invests in public equity markets. Alliance Trust PLC was founded on April 21, 1888 and is based in Dundee, United Kingdom with an additional office in London, United Kingdom.

