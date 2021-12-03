Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $6,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFG. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $70.07 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.22%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

