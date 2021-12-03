Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $6,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVY. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $209.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $215.14 and its 200 day moving average is $214.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $147.40 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

