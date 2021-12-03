Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth approximately $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after buying an additional 928,419 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,601,000. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average is $150.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.55 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

