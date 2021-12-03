AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $432,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 42.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

SWKS opened at $149.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.94 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.59 and its 200-day moving average is $173.83.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.97%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total value of $1,533,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,465 shares of company stock worth $7,840,323. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.