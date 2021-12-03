AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF (BATS:IYLD) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IYLD opened at $23.85 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12.

