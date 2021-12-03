AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 8.4% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 11.0% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 2.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,635,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock worth $27,445,489 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.80.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $671.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.57, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $633.64 and a 200-day moving average of $609.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

