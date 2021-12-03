AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,955 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 424,045 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $51,861,000 after acquiring an additional 28,170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 10,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 1,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.18.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WYNN stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.58. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($7.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

