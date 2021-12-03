Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 2,634.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.51. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.11 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses in maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

