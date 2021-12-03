Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $151.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.02 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.24%.

In other Simon Property Group news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.