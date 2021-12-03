Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Down 6.2%

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA) shares were down 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.30 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 29.30 ($0.38). Approximately 91,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 589,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.25 ($0.41).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 28.31. The company has a market cap of £46.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Mkango Resources Company Profile (LON:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, rutile, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

