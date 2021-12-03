Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Increases By 45.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 131,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CAAS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 3.07.
CAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Greenridge Global lifted their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.
China Automotive Systems Company Profile
China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.
