Short Interest in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) Increases By 45.9%

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the October 31st total of 131,900 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in China Automotive Systems by 3,918.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in China Automotive Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAAS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96. China Automotive Systems has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $9.60. The company has a market cap of $89.16 million, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 3.07.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that China Automotive Systems will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CAAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Automotive Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Greenridge Global lifted their price objective on shares of China Automotive Systems from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

