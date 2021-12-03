Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 13.9%

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT) shares fell 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 336.37 ($4.39) and last traded at GBX 356.60 ($4.66). 3,694,510 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 389% from the average session volume of 756,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 414.40 ($5.41).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.45) price target on shares of Novacyt in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.46. The stock has a market cap of £248.31 million and a P/E ratio of 3.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 285.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 330.85.

Novacyt SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of clinical diagnostic products for cancer and infectious diseases in Africa, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and the Middle East. The company operates through Lab21 Products, IT-IS International, and Primerdesign segments.

