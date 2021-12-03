Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JPC stock opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $10.07.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,539,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund were worth $15,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

