MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 12.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MIN opened at $3.62 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.68.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

