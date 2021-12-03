Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CDR. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $299.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $24.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.71.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 87,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 26.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

