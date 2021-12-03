Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $11,466.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bryan Richard Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $5,577.72.

On Monday, October 25th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $13,171.60.

On Monday, October 4th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $5,194.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 260 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $13,886.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 2,176 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $119,462.40.

On Friday, September 3rd, Bryan Richard Hinton sold 106 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $5,748.38.

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $42.76 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $36.07 and a one year high of $59.50. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.49.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 27.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $110,000.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

