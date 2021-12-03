RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on RF Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. RF Industries had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that RF Industries will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RF Industries by 22,258.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in RF Industries in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RF Industries during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RF Industries

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly; and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

