JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JGGI) Trading Up 0.9%

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) was up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 449 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81). Approximately 307,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 241,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.76).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 449.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 440.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £699.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a GBX 4.24 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other JPMorgan Global Growth & Income news, insider James Macpherson acquired 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £20,286 ($26,503.79). Also, insider Sarah Whitney bought 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £24,976 ($32,631.30). Insiders acquired a total of 10,321 shares of company stock valued at $4,582,344 over the last ninety days.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile (LON:JGGI)

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

